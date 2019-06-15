Ruling coalition MLAs engaged in internal power struggle: Manipur Congress

By PTI

IMPHAL: The opposition Congress on Saturday alleged that the legislators of the ruling BJP led coalition in Manipur are now engaged in a internal power struggle rather than focusing on the development of the state.

On Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had divested Deputy Chief Minister Joykumar Singh of charge of the Finance department and Th Biswajit Singh of the Power and Public Works department. The CM himself took charge of the Finance, Power and Public Works department.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaikhangam said "though (Cabinet reshuffle) it is an internal matter for the ruling party but the opposition cannot remain mute as it will push the state into crisis.

Gaikhangam said the CM Secretariat order of June 13 stated that "huge amounts were withdrawn by the Public Works and Power department during the period of March to May 2019 when Election code of conduct was in force".

The Congress president claimed that withdrawal of money exceeding Rs 2 core from any department can to be done only with the knowledge of the chief minister. "On the state government setting up a three-member committee to examine the large withdrawals by some department, the Congress leader said "it should be done by a retired High Court Judge.