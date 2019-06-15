Home Nation

Terrorist planning attack on Israeli targets in India: Intelligence

The important Jewish harvest festival Shavuot is celebrated in the month of June during which Jew frequently visit synagogues and Chabad house.
 

Published: 15th June 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

A cyclist rides past Chabad House in the Nariman House Colaba which was targeted during the 26/11 terror attack in 2008 in Mumbai. | PTI

By Express News Service

Intelligence sources have issued alert to the security establishment that terrorists are planning to target the Israeli citizens and their establishments in Delhi and also at other places.

The alert, as seen by the paper, said, “Group of JeM (Jaish e Muhammad) and UI (Unidentified) terrorists affialted with IS is planing to carry out attack on Israeli target in New Delhi or other places in June.”

The inputs have details of the possible places. “Inputs further indicated that possible target may include cultural center of Israel Embassy, synagogues, Jewish school and hotel frequented by Israel national in New Delhi and other cities." 

It was in 2012 that an Israel embassy official's family member in India was targetted, a motorcyclist attached a sticky bomb to the car of the Israeli defence attache's wife while she was on her way to pick up her children from school. 

Also, during 26/11, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks among 166 people, six Israeli nationals were killed. These attacks were also carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

