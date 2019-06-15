Home Nation

Trying to ascertain cause of AN-32 crash: IAF chief

He said the IAF would also take steps to ensure such accidents do not recur.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image of IAF AN-32 used for representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday said the Indian Air Force was trying to ascertain the cause of the recent crash of AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh that killed 13 people.

He said the IAF would also take steps to ensure such accidents do not recur. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

READ | AN-32 crash: Bad weather hampers operation to retrieve bodies

The aircraft went missing on June 3, after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. Its wreckage was found by the rescue team on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts. All 13 persons onboard were killed.

The IAF Chief said they recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. "We will analyse it and go into details to find out what happened and how we make sure that it does not happen again," he said.

Dhanoa said that the terrain in Arunachal is difficult to fly. "The terrain there is very treacherous and most of the time it is cloudy," he said and pointed that there have been many accidents involving not just IAF aircraft but also others.

Earlier, the Air Chief Marshal reviewed the parade and conferred the President's Commission' on behalf of the President of India to 152 graduating flight cadets who completed their basic and professional training.

The flight cadets including 24 women graduated as Flying Officers to join the elite cadre of the IAF.

Dhanoa, an alumnus of the Academy, said he was here 41 years ago and did a lot of flying as a cadet and also as an instructor.

READ | Rescuers find cockpit voice recorder of crashed AN-32 aircraft

Dhanoa, who is also the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, said it was a matter of great pride to review the parade and welcome fine men and women into the Indian Air Force as military leaders and aviators.

He exhorted the cadets to uphold the core IAF values of mission, integrity and excellence.

Gajulapalli Navin Kumar Reddy of Andhra Pradesh received the President Plaque along with Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for outstanding performance in pilots' course.

Navin Reddy, the only son of Subedar of Indian Army, G. Pulla Reddy, said he chose IAF as he liked the speed of the fighter aircraft. "The thrill always keeps me motivated. Everyone won't get this chance. I have put in a lot of hard work to reach here," said Navin Reddy, who hails from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Parents of the graduating trainees and various military and civilian officials witnessed the colourful march past.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AN-32 crash IAF chief IAF BS Dhanoa AN 32 AN-32

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp