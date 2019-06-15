Home Nation

WB doctors' strike: Mamata Banerjee accuses 'some parties' of spreading disinformation

She expressed her gratitude to senior doctors and professors who are offering full services to the people.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Amid partial disruption in health services in West Bengal due to continuing agitation by junior doctors protesting attacks on their colleagues and demanding adequate security, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused "some political parties" of spreading disinformation on social media.

In an open letter to doctors and medical fraternity, she appealed to all help in restoring normal healthcare services without any delay.

READ | All demands accepted, says Mamata, urges doctors to call off strike 

"Our government is cooperating fully and taking all necessary action...some misinformation/disinformation being spread on social media by some political parties is completely untrue," Banerjee said in the letter.

She expressed her gratitude to senior doctors and professors who are offering full services to the people.

"My humble regards to them for their cooperation," the letter said.

"Health service is always dedicated to patients. I, therefore, appeal to all to restore normal health services to the patients without any further delay," Banerjee said.

She said the state government has taken "all necessary action whatever required - our Additional Chief Secretary, Health, visited the injured doctor and met a section of the agitating junior doctors and appealed to them to resume services".

READ | Centre seeks separate reports from WB government on political violence, doctors' strike

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, doctors across the state have stopped work at the outpatient departments in most government hospitals in the state since Wednesday.

Banerjee said five persons have been arrested and their bail prayers were rejected by the court and an enquiry has been started to look into issues from all sides.

"Our government has taken full care of the injured doctor. We pray that he recovers quickly. As per information received, he is stable and improving," she said.

"An unfortunate incident took place in NRS Hospital 4 days ago. I sent my colleague, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister-of-State, Health and Family Welfare, to visit the injured doctor and talk to a section of the junior doctors who are agitating and request them to withdraw the agitation as people are not getting treatment... I sent Commissioner of Police, Kolkata to talk to the junior doctors," the letter said.

Cancer and kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment, Banerjee said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Doctors strike IMA West Bengal Doctors strike Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp