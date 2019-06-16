Home Nation

By-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats on July 5: Election Commission

According to a press note from the Election Commission, the filing of nominations will begin on June 18 and go on to June 25. The candidatures could be withdrawn up to June 28.

Published: 16th June 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Saturday announced by-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats on July 5 which fell vacant as the sitting members were elected to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies in the April-May 2019 elections.

The seats include two from Gujarat, that held by BJP President Amit Shah, who won the state's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, and Union Minister Smriti Irani who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The other four seats have fallen vacant after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar and Achyutananda Samanta from Odisha got elected to the Lok Sabha, while Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik won the Odisha Assembly elections, held simultaneously with those of the Lok Sabha.

According to a press note from the Election Commission, the filing of nominations will begin on June 18 and go on to June 25. The candidatures could be withdrawn up to June 28.

The polling will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5 and the counting will be conducted on the same day. The election process shall be completed by July 9, the Election Commission saidd.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp