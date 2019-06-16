Home Nation

Congress yet to decide on Lok Sabha leader; Opposition in disarray over floor coordination

A Congress leader said most opposition parties are yet to decide upon their leader in the Lok Sabha and once those processes are completed a meeting can be held.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is yet to take a decision on who it will appoint as its leader in the Lok Sabha with the issue still pending with the top leadership, sources said.

With the budget session scheduled to start from Monday, the opposition also seems to be in a disarray as far as floor coordination is concerned with no meeting held to discuss the strategy to corner the government on key issues.

There is also no official word on when such a meeting of the opposition parties could be held.

A Congress leader said most opposition parties are yet to decide upon their leader in the Lok Sabha and once those processes are completed a meeting can be held.

The Congress itself has not taken a decision on who it will appoint as its leader in the Lok Sabha.

"So far, nothing has been decided, the issue is still pending with the leadership," a senior leader said on the condition of anonymity.

West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kerala unit working president K Suresh attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Along with Chowdhury and Suresh, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are also in the running to be Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, sources said.

Earlier, there was speculation that Gandhi could take up that post after he offered to quit as party chief, but with the Congress asserting that he will remain, president, that buzz has died down.

Tharoor, who scored an electoral hat-trick by winning from the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the Lok Sabha polls, had earlier said he is ready to take on the job of the Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha if offered the post.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge led the Congress in the House, but he lost the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka this time.

The Opposition has not held a meeting after the election results were out on May 23 in which the NDA came back to power with a thumping mandate.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury K Suresh Rahul Gandhi Ghulam Nabi Azad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp