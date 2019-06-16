Home Nation

Cyclone Vayu to weaken before recurving towards Gujarat coast

Meanwhile, rainfall in Ahmedabad and rest of the state brought respite from the scorching heat.

Published: 16th June 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Vayu, Gujarat

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Cyclone Vayu is likely to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours before it recurves and crosses the Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a depression, the meteorological department said.

On Sunday morning, the cyclone remained centred about 470 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 440 km southwest of Dwarka and 545 km southwest of Bhuj, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The severe cyclonic storm over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 12 kmph in the last six hours, it said.

"It lay centered at 8.30 am on June 16 near latitude 20.8N and longitude 65.2E over northeast and adjoining northwest and central Arabian Sea. The system is very likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," it said.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next six hours, gradually recurve thereafter northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by June 17 midnight as a depression," the IMD said.

North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall on Monday, while the remaining parts of the state are likely to get scattered showers, it said.

On Tuesday, the entire state will receive fairly widespread rainfall, it said.

The IMD also forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch regions on Monday, and heavy to very heavy rains in north Gujarat and the districts in Saurashtra-Kutch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rainfall in Ahmedabad and rest of the state brought respite from the scorching heat.

The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover around 37 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Vayu Arabian Sea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp