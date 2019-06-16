Home Nation

Doctors’ stir: Didi yields after Centre wields stick

Published: 16th June 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal CM with a signed statement over the docs’ strike in Kolkata Saturday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI : After the Centre sought an urgent report on Saturday from her government on the measures taken over the ongoing doctors’ strike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she had accepted all the demands of the protestors. 

Earlier, the junior doctors on Saturday again refused to meet the CM behind closed doors saying they felt apprehensive. “We want an unconditional apology for the manner in which she had addressed us at the SSKM Hospital on Thursday,” the joint forum of junior doctors said.

They said Mamata should hold an open dialogue with them at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital, where they have been staging a stir after two of their colleagues were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died on the night of June 10. 

While there was no apology, the CM, who earlier claimed the doctors were outsiders backed by other parties, struck a conciliatory tone on Saturday and accepted some of their demands including deploying adequate cops at hospitals. 

Centre’s 2nd advisory on political violence
The Home Ministry on Saturday also asked for a report on the political violence in Bengal, which has claimed 160 lives in four years, and issued another advisory to the state—the second in a month— over the issue

