Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet

Published: 16th June 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sujay Vikhe-Patil, BJP, Congress

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Sujay Vikhe-Patil. (Photo | Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former Congressman and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Sunday joined the cabinet of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Vikhe-Patil, who joined as a Minister, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.V. Rao at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Also inducted was a long-time contender, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashish Shelar.

With this, Fadnavis has consolidated the BJP's position before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Over a dozen ministers are expected to take the oath on Sunday from various parties of the ruling alliance including BJP, Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (A).

TAGS
Congress Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis

