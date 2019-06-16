Home Nation

Four-km-long traffic jam on Manali-Leh highway

Vehicles were seen standing stationary on the route with people stepping out of their vehicles and waiting from them to inch ahead.

Published: 16th June 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic on Manali highway. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The Manali-Leh highway on Sunday witnessed a traffic nightmare with vehicles lining up on the stretch for four kilometres, resulting in a traffic jam.

Vehicles were seen standing stationary on the route with people stepping out of their vehicles and waiting from them to inch ahead.

With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, including north India and summer vacations in schools, a lot of people are making their way to the mountains seeking some cool relief.

Rohtang Pass is a snow-capped mountain pass and a tourist spot offering exciting adventure sports.

Similar cases of traffic jams have been reported from different mountainous tourist spots, including from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manali-Leh highway Traffic jam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp