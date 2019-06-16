Four-km-long traffic jam on Manali-Leh highway

By ANI

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The Manali-Leh highway on Sunday witnessed a traffic nightmare with vehicles lining up on the stretch for four kilometres, resulting in a traffic jam.

Vehicles were seen standing stationary on the route with people stepping out of their vehicles and waiting from them to inch ahead.

With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, including north India and summer vacations in schools, a lot of people are making their way to the mountains seeking some cool relief.

Rohtang Pass is a snow-capped mountain pass and a tourist spot offering exciting adventure sports.

Similar cases of traffic jams have been reported from different mountainous tourist spots, including from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh this season.