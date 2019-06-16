Home Nation

Heatwave claims 66 lives in south Bihar districts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.

By Express News Service

PATNA: Sixty six deaths have been reported in several districts of south Bihar in the last 30 hours due to the heatwave, with Aurangabad having the highest number of casualty figure at 32 till Sunday morning. The district administration has confirmed 26 sunstroke deaths in Aurangabad alone. 

The news comes at a time when the state is already grappling with children deaths due to AES.

According to the reports reaching from the state headquarter, while 25 persons died due to sunstroke in Gaya district which was sizzling at 46 degree Celsius on Saturday, eight deaths have been reported from Nawada district of south Bihar.

Meanwhile, DM Aurangabad Rahul Mahiwal has called for elaborate arrangements at hospitals to tackle the sunstroke menace where around 30 patients with symptoms of dizziness, headache and dehydration are under treatment. Eight doctors have been deputed to provide medical care to those who are brought in with symptoms of sunstroke. 

An alarmed disaster management department of the Bihar government has issued an advisory to the people asking them not to allow children or anyone to venture out of their homes in the sweltering heat. The department has also issued a number of Dos and Don'ts through public address systems.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died due to the heatwave.

According to the meteorological department, the heatwave condition will continue for the next few days in Bihar.

