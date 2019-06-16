Home Nation

Kamal Nath government signs MoU for developing 'smart gaushalas'

Published: 16th June 2019

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is coming up with 300 "smart gaushalas" in the state and has signed a contract with a foreign company for the construction and development of these cow shelters.

"An international company has proposed to invest in this project. They will be investing approximately 11 crores in constructing one gaushala and they are aiming to build at least 60 gaushalas in the state within one year" Lakhan Singh Yadav, the state's Minister of Animal Husbandry and Pisciculture, told ANI.

Building gaushalas in every panchayat of Madhya Pradesh figured prominently in the Congress party manifesto for the state assembly elections that were held in November last year. Critics called the promise an attempt by the party to portray a 'soft Hindu' face.

"From these advanced gaushalas, we will produce and manufacture several products like cow urine; medicines etc and these products will be exported as well. We have signed an MoU and the work will begin within six to eight months" he added.

Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government has assured to provide lands to the international firm for the construction of the modernised gaushalas.

The officials of the government held a meeting with the private company and decided to start the project soon, informed Yadav. 

