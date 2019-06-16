Home Nation

Man shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

The village is on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and police teams have rushed to the site to apprehend the killers.

Published: 16th June 2019

By PTI

RAIPUR: A man was shot dead by Naxals in Chattisgarh's Sukma district, around 500 kilometres from here, police said Sunday.

Madkam Nanda (28) was sleeping in his house in Bonkamadgu village late Saturday night when a group of Naxals raided the house and shot him multiple times, a Maraiguda police station official said.

The village is on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and police teams have rushed to the site to apprehend the killers, he added.

"We are not sure of the motive behind the killing as the Naxals did not leave any pamphlet etc at the spot. A probe is underway," he said.

