Spanish woman raped in Gurgaon, accused arrested 

By PTI

GURGAON: A 23-year-old Spanish woman was allegedly raped in DLF phase 1 here by a man who befriended her on social media, police said on Saturday.

The woman reached Guragon from Spain a couple of weeks ago to get internship with a multinational company.

She was looking for rented accommodation and had shared a post on Facebook in this regard.

The accused, Ajanya Nath, a resident of Anand Vihar in Delhi contacted her over Facebook and offered assistance in finding a rented flat.

Nath befriended her on the social media and invited the woman to a dinner party at a rented flat in DLF phase 3 on June 14, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurgaon police.

"When she reached at the flat, Nath allegedly raped her. The woman reached civil hospital. When she was questioned by doctors, she narrated her ordeal. The civil hospital doctors informed Gurgaon police about the incident," Bokan said.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, a police team immediately scanned Facebook profile and mobile phone of the woman using which it gathered some clue including the name and address of the accused.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his home and he was nabbed, Bokan said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and criminal conspiracy, Bokan added.