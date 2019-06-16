Home Nation

With Ashish Shelar's elevation in Fadnavis cabinet, BJP begins hunt for Mumbai unit head

The saffron party also has to find a suitable candidate to lead the state unit as its incumbent chief Raosaheb Danve has been appointed as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the induction of Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai unit chief of the BJP, into the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet on Sunday, the party has launched a hunt for a new face to lead the key unit ahead of the state Assembly polls.

The saffron party also has to find a suitable candidate to lead the state unit as its incumbent chief Raosaheb Danve has been appointed as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.

In the state cabinet expansion on Sunday, Shelar, former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and former NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who had joined the Shiv Sena recently, were among the eight who were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

BJP loyalist and two-time MLA Yogesh Sagar, who belongs to the Gujarati community, was made a minister of state (MoS).

Sagar represents the Charkop assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Mumbai city alone has 38 assembly seats.

With the resignation of Prakash Mehta as the Housing Minister in the wake of the alleged negative report of Lokayukta over his involvement in Tardeo MP Mill Compound slum redevelopment case, the total number of ministers from Mumbai has now become six.

Of the six, BJP has two cabinet ministers and MoS each, while ally Shiv Sena has one cabinet and MoS each.

The BJP-led government's tenure will be over by November this year and the state polls are expected to be held between October and November.

Shelar has already served as the head of the party for two consecutive terms.

As per the party rules, anyone can be the chief of the party's local unit for two consecutive terms only.

Besides, one person cannot hold two posts simultaneously.

Among those whose names are being discussed presently for the Mumbai chief's post include newly-elected MP from Mumbai North East seat, Manoj Kotak and Vile Parle MLA Parag Alvani.

According to party leaders, the process will pick up only after the BJP appoints a new national president as existing party chief Amit Shah has become Union Home Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashish Shelar Mumbai BJP Raosaheb Danve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp