'Another strike on Pakistan': Amit Shah congratulates team India on big win

Shah's comments came after India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in the much-hyped World Cup match held in Manchester on Sunday.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah Monday congratulated Indian cricket team for its victory over Pakistan in a World Cup match saying it was "another strike" on the neighbouring country and the "result is same".

"Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win.#INDvPAK (sic)," he tweeted.

IN CARTOONS: India's victory anthem - just for Pakistan!

By mentioning "another strike", the home minister referred to the surgical strike carried by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after terrorists exploded a CRPF bus at Pulawama in Jammu and Kashmir killing 40 personnel.

The Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control in Pakistani occupied Kashmir on September 29, 2016 as well after terrorist attacked an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016 killing 18 jawans.

World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan Amit Shah

