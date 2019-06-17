Bihar: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 96 in Muzaffarpur

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: As many as 96 children have lost their lives due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) here, officials said on Monday.

According to official data, 79 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 have lost their lives in Kejriwal hospital in the city.

In the wake of fatalities due to AES, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the deceased.

#WATCH Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) pic.twitter.com/TVAuFnWNPP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

He had also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

READ HERE | Encephalitis fever: Two children died in Bihar hospital during Health Minister's visit

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.

Last week, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey had said a team that was formed to ascertain the cause of this disease concluded that sleeping empty stomach at night, dehydration due to humidity and eating lychee on empty stomach were some of the causes of encephalitis.