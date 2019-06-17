Home Nation

Dabholkar murder case: CBI opposes lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar's bail

Punalekar's bail plea is being heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge R M Pande.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The CBI Monday opposed the bail plea of lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, arrested in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, claiming he would tamper with evidence if granted bail.

Punalekar's bail plea is being heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge R M Pande.

Special prosecutor for the CBI, Prakash Suryawanshi, disputed the defense's argument that Punalekar's advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the shooters arrested in the case, to destroy the firearm used in the murder was "legal communication" between a client and a lawyer.

"He (Punalekar) crossed all the limits by giving advice to Kalaskar to destroy the firearms (used in Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh murders), thus it was not legal advice," Suryawanshi argued.

Punalekar gave the advice as a "sadhak" (follower) of the Sanatan Sanstha and not as a lawyer, he added.

Defense counsel Subhash Jha told the court that even if it is assumed that Punalekar had advised Kalaskar to destroy the firearm, as claimed by the CBI, it was "legal advice" and "a professional communication".

"Even if we accept their theory that Punalekar instructed Kalaskar to destroy the weapons, the present case against him does not go beyond IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information). The section is bailable, so Punalekar is entitled to get bail," Jha told court.

However, Suryawanshi said, "This is not merely section 201, but it should be read with 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)."

He said that while destroying the firearms, the accused persons dismantled them and kept the barrels and sliders with them for later use.

"All this is part of a big conspiracy as first Dabholkar was killed, later Pansare, then Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh were killed. No idea who is next," the CBI counsel added.

Suryawanshi said two days after Dabholkar was killed, his family members, in their statements, had pointed fingers at the Sanatan Sanstha.

"We are currently investigating the case and the probe is at a preliminary stage. If accused is given bail, he will tamper with the evidence and something else will happen," he said.

The defense counsel contended that the CBI is "groping in the dark" with its probe.

"First Pune police, who was probing the case, came with some different theory in which it had named two firearms dealers. But after the CBI took over the case, it came up with a theory stating that Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar were the shooters. Now the CBI is stating that Kalaskar and Sachin Andure are the assailants," Jha said.

He also claimed that Punalekar and Bhave were arrested on the basis of a confession statement of Kalaskar to Karnataka police in some other case, adding that it is not permissible in the present case.

Further arguments will be made on June 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar Dabholkar Murder Case Sanjeev Punalekar CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp