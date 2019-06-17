Home Nation

Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pakistan match

Villagers claim that the incident is one of murder and said that it was related to the late night argument over India's victory in the cricket match.

By IANS

PRATAPGARH: A young man was charred to death when his hut with a thatched roof went up in flames early on Monday.

The incident took place in Rampur Bela village. The deceased Vinay Prakash, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, had watched the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday night and had celebrated India's victory dancing. He even had a small argument with members of one community on the issue.

On Monday morning when the villagers woke up, they saw that Prakash's hut, which is located on the outskirts of the village, was in flames. His body had been charred beyond recognition.

Villagers claim that the incident is one of murder and said that it was related to the late night argument over India's victory in the cricket match.

The State SC/ST Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh to investigate the incident, arrest the accused at the earliest and submit its report to the Commission.

