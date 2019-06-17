Home Nation

Fadnavis makes Congress' demand of Leader of Opposition status to Vijay Wadettiwar 'conditional'

At least two senior leaders of the Congress said the chief minister has made their demand for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status for Wadettiwar conditional.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly made the Congress' demand for Leader of Opposition status to party MLA Vijay Wadettiwar 'conditional'.

Fadnavis Monday made it clear to Opposition leaders that Wadettiwar, who is the group leader of the Congress in the Lower House, will get the LoP status only if Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar (NCP) announces election to the post of deputy chairman.

The post has been lying vacant since the last one year after the term of Manikrao Thakre (Congress) came to end.

At least two senior leaders of the Congress said the chief minister has made their demand for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status for Wadettiwar conditional.

The LoP enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister in Maharashtra.

The catch in Fadnavis' 'offer' is that the post, which has tenure of six years, might go to an NDA nominee due to their strength in the Upper House if elections are held, a situation the NCP is trying to avoid, sources said.

The Congress and the NCP are discussing the issue and finalising the name of the Congress MLC who will contest the election for the deputy chairman's post, they said.

According to sources in the NDA, the Shiv Sena is likely to contest the election.

In the 78-member Legislative Council, the BJP has the maximum 23 legislators while ally Sena has 12.

The Congress has 16 members and the NCP 17 while the parties like the Lok Bharati, the PWP and the RSP, have one member each.

There are six Independents.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress and the NCP have admitted that they failed to gauge the political situation by delaying election to the post of the deputy chairman.

A decision on the issue is likely to be taken by the Opposition in a couple of days.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly asked Speaker Haribhau Bagade to nominate Waddetiwar as the LOP.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat said he had written to the Speaker about their demand.

Thorat said since Waddetiwar was the Congress group leader, he should be nominated as the LoP as he enjoyed the support of all opposition parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Vijay Wadettiwar Congress BJP NCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp