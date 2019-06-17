Kerala MP K Suresh surprises with his Hindi while taking oath in Lok Sabha

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the linguistic diversity in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala surprised everyone by taking the oath in Hindi, triggering thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members

On Monday, as newly elected MPs were sworn-in, Suresh was the second member to take oath after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While many lawmakers belonging to different regions were seen taking oath in their regional languages, K Suresh left many surprised by taking his oath in Hindi, instead of English or Malayalam – the languages normally preferred by Kerala MPs while being sworn-in.

Following this, many Hindi speaking members were seen praising the move by the Kerala MP.

At the all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday to discuss smooth functioning of the Parliament, the Congress party was represented by Suresh, along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.