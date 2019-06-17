Home Nation

Man killed in celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

The incident took place on Sunday night at Chitha Purva village which comes under the jurisdiction of Marka police station.

Published: 17th June 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANDA: A 22-year-old man has killed allegedly in celebratory firing at his cousin's wedding in Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The man, identified as Chotu Singh, died after being hit by a bullet fired allegedly from Baldau's gun, his other cousin, said police station in-charge Zakir Hussain.

The accused fled from the scene after the incident, Hussain said, adding that a case was registered against Baldau.

TAGS
Celebratory fire UP

