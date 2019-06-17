Home Nation

Manipur’s political crisis will be resolved soon, says education minister Th Radheshyam

Radheshyam said some Ministers, MPs and MLAs had gone to Delhi for official reasons and not to put up a fight for Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s ouster.

Published: 17th June 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:10 PM

Manipur Education Minister Th Radheshyam (Photo | Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP, which heads Manipur’s ruling coalition, has claimed that the ongoing political crisis in the state, which was triggered by a power tussle, will be resolved soon.

“It’s true the party is faced with an internal crisis. However, it will be resolved soon by our Northeast in-charge and Central leadership,” the state’s education minister Th Radheshyam, who is also the government spokesman, told The New Indian Express.

“We are a national party and a big family. So, it is natural that there will be some problem or misunderstanding that you see in every family,” he further said.

Stating that he does not foresee any change of leadership, Radheshyam said some Ministers, MPs and MLAs had gone to Delhi for official reasons and not to put up a fight for Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s ouster.

BJP MLA and the party’s Manipur spokesman S Rajen, who had returned to Imphal from Delhi along with Radheshyam on Sunday, also claimed that there would not be any change of leadership. 

“Over the past few days, the CM met most Central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Everything will be resolved in a day or two,” Singh claimed.

The CM had left for the national capital on Thursday in the wake of a rebellion against him by a group of BJP legislators, allegedly led by Minister Thongam Bishwajit.

Manipur is currently faced with an overdraft of around Rs.300 crore which saw the RBI stop honouring any government transactions since last Wednesday.

Last week, the CM had cracked the whip by stripping Bishwajit of the portfolio of public works. He had also taken over the finance portfolio from Deputy CM Y Joykumar. Speculations are now rife the CM might give back the portfolios to the two ministers.

The state government had ordered a probe into some cases of withdrawal of “huge amounts” of money by the departments of public works and power. The money was withdrawn during March-May when the model code of conduct was in force. 

Recently, 17 BJP legislators of the state had purportedly written to party’s Central leadership seeking the CM’s his ouster. 

