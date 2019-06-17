Home Nation

Monsoon likely to advance in next few days after Cyclone Vayu loses intensity

The monsoon is now over Mangalore, Mysore, Cuddalore in the southern peninsula, and Passighat, Agartala in the northeast, according to IMD.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters ride their vehicles during heavy pre-monsoon rains in Bhopal | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monsoon is expected to advance northward as the wind system moves towards the Arabian Sea after Cyclone Vayu lost its intensity, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
The monsoon is now over Mangalore, Mysore, Cuddalore in the southern peninsula, and Passighat, Agartala in the northeast, according to IMD.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its usual date of onset. By now it should have reached central India, including parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, but it is yet to reach Maharashtra.

The western coast—from Maharashtra to Gujarat—has been receiving rainfall due to the cyclone. Only coastal Karnataka and Kerala have received rains due to monsoon.
Vayu is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on Monday evening as a depression. This will pave the way for the monsoon winds to move towards the Arabian Sea. “The progress of monsoon was halted due to Cyclone Vayu. As its intensity decreases, we expect monsoon to progress in the next 2-3 days,” said Devendra Pradhan, additional director general, IMD.

The monsoon deficiency in the country has reached 43 per cent due to its sluggish pace. 
The IMD’s central division, which covers Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa,  has recorded 59 per cent deficiency, while east and northeast India have recorded 47 per cent deficiency. Rainfall deficiency in meteorological subdivisions of west and east Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh was 75, 70 and 72 per cent, respectively. Deficiency in Vidarbha is 87 per cent.

Water level in reservoirs below 10-year average
According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in reservoirs of south Indian states and Maharashtra is lesser than the average of last ten years. Several parts of the country are reeling under an intense heatwave, especially the eastern states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. This year’s heatwave has not even spared the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monsoon schedule Cyclone Vayu IMD India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp