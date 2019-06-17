Super 30 founder to deliver lecture at Cambridge

Home Nation

Kumar has earlier delivered lectures at elite institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, and Stanford.

Published: 17th June 2019

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The founder of the Super 30 educational programme, Anand Kumar, will speak on his life’s struggles and experiences during the UK-Asia Summit, to be held at Cambridge University later this month.

Kumar, who is known for the initiative that has helped hundreds of underprivileged children clear the entrance exam for the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, shared this in a media gathering on Sunday.
A biopic chronicling the life of the man from Patna is set to hit theatres on July 12. His role is being played by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

READ | Had told 'Super 30' makers actor, director will be of my choice: Anand Kumar

The movie will depict the struggles Kumar went through after being born into a middle-class family, and how he took up the challenge to find mathematical talent from among poor but bright youths in Bihar.
The summit will be a dream come true moment for Kumar, who had got admission to the acclaimed university but could not attend it due to financial constraints.

Kumar has earlier delivered lectures at elite institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, and Stanford.

