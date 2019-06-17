To boost defence exports, Modi government to launch ‘Open General Export License’ scheme

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Government is working to boost Indian defence exports and towards this it plans to launch a new ‘Open General Export License’ scheme.

Mr Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary (DIP), Department of Defence Production Ministry of Defence, Government of India on Monday said, “We are working on launching the Open General Export License where the entire process of taking permission from the government will also be further reduced.”

Speaking at the ‘Workshop for Defence Export Promotion’ organised by FICCI, Mr Jaju said through the new license industry will be able to access the international market and make the products more competitive.

He further said that the production will also become better, both qualitatively and will also provide value for money for Indian customer.

Mr Jaju stated that Indian exporters need to diversify the product line to be internationally competitive. “It is important for us to now look at platforms and while looking at these platforms, it is important that we are competitive and able to provide good value for money to the buyer.”

Further highlighting the potential of defence exports, Mr Jaju stated that Indian manufacturing economy is likely to reach USD 1 trillion in next five years of which he expects USD 25 billion would come from the defence sector and further USD 5 billion to be generated by exports.

Highlighting that the supply of products is not able to meet the demands, Rear Admiral Atul Khanna, Additional Director General Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Ministry of Defence said that the Indian defence industry is currently undergoing through a tectonic phase.

“Demand side is moving much faster and the catch-up between demand and production is not happening. Given the policy level changes happened over last 5 years, next decade is going to turn the tides,” he added.