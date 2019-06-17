Home Nation

Veteran singer Gayathri Sreekrishnan passes away

Gayathri Sreekrishnan, who was a popular playback singer during the budding stages of Malayalam cinema, passed away at New Delhi on Sunday. She was 85.

17th June 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: Gayathri Sreekrishnan, who was a popular playback singer during the budding stages of Malayalam cinema, passed away at New Delhi on Sunday. She was 85.Gayathri’s debut as a film singer was through the movie- Rarichan Enna Pouran- which was released in 1956. Her first solo song was Thekkunnu nammaloru chakka vaangi from the same movie. Another song from the movie-  Nazhiyuri paalu kondu that she sang along with Santha P Nair was a super hit.  Rarichan Enna Pauran is a 1956 Malayalam film written by Uroob and directed by P. Bhaskaran.Gayathri was also a voice artist in Kozhikode Akashavani. She also presented Balalokam programme for children on the radio. She is the wife of Carnatic flautist G S Krishnan who was also the station director of Akashavani. She was staying with her son G S Rajan at New Delhi.

 

