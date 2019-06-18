After Muzaffarpur, Encephalitis case found in Nalanda

By ANI

NALANDA: A case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in a 10-month-old child was discovered in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday.

The doctors of Sadar Hospital, Bihar Sharif, have now referred the matter to Patna Medical College and Hospital in the state capital.

Panic has gripped Bihar after cases of encephalitis were reported from districts other than Muzaffarpur.

AES, also called "Chamki Fever", is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of AES.

As of Monday, the number of deaths caused due to Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur had touched 100.