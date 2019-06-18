Home Nation

Modi government restores provision of 'ration in kind' for military officers in peace areas

The welfare of the armed forces have been one of the top priorities of Singh and he has very clearly conveyed it to the senior officials of the Defence Ministry, sources added.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The newly-appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ordered Tuesday to restore the provision of Free Ration for armed forces officers posted in the peace areas.

Colonel Aman Anand, Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence (MoD) told, “Government has approved the proposal of the MoD for the restoration of the 'Ration in kind' to the defence officers posted in peace areas.”

The Central government, on the recommendation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), had withdrawn the facility of ration-in-kind with effect from July 1, 2017, citing that it was working out costlier than free ration.

Major General SB Asthana (Retd) calls it a welcome move.

“The officers while in peace continue with their training and thus they need a fixed amount of calorie from food which was scientifically fixed. The free ration thus given is very helpful in training because it shows results during the field postings.” adds General Asthana.

The soldiers get posted back to the field after every three years in peace.

The decision to withdraw the provision of 'ration in kind' had faced criticism from the personnel of the three services of the armed forces.

A notice to the Centre seeking a reversal of the decision within 60 days of its implementation was also given by a former Judge Advocate General officer.

The provision for rations in peace postings was started in 1983. Initially, it was applicable only to junior officers and was subsequently extended to all ranks.

