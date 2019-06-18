Home Nation

Ailing Mulayam Singh Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha member

Considering his poor health, Mulayam Singh, a veteran politician, was allowed to take oath from near his seat after the House gave its verbal approval.

Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav takes oath as a member of the Parliament. (Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ailing and wheel-chair bound Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha while seated in the opposition benches.

Normally, all new Lok Sabha members walk up to near the Speaker's chair to take oath and sign the official register.

Accompanying Mulayam Singh were his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, also a Lok Sabha member, and Mohd Azam Khan.

Later, several members, including from the BJP, went up to Mulayam Singh to enquire about his health.

