Amit Jogi lodges complaint against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel for insulting mother

He also said that he will write to the National Commission for Women to act against the Chief Minister.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:30 PM

Meanwhile, a senior Assembly official said Jogi and the other MLAs themselves had asked that they will end their protest if they will be escorted by marshals out of the House.

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi on Monday lodged a complaint against incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against his mother Renu Jogi.

The complaint was lodged after Amit questioned Baghel over his 'closed-door meeting' with Adani Group officials in Delhi. He asked if the Chief Minister sold off the coal mines in the state. A miffed Bhagel retorted saying, he meets many people every day, the same way he met his mother Renu too, and if Amit wanted details of that meeting as well.

"As a CM, everyone knows who am I meeting with. So many people came to meet me. I have also met and held discussions with Amit's mother and MLA Renu bhabhi. Let Amit tell me whether I should make public the details of this meeting," Baghel had said.

Irked over the CM's remark, Amit said that the CM was unnecessarily dragging his mother into the controversy in order to vent out his frustration.

"We have filed a complaint in the Civil Lines police station against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his remarks against senior legislator Renu Jogi. Baghel's baseless and ambiguous remarks about Mrs Jogi were insulting and derogatory to the entire womanhood. What does Baghel mean by 'meeting her alone'?" he said.

He also said that he will write to the National Commission for Women to act against the Chief Minister. The police said that it would take necessary steps on Amit's complaint.

State Cabinet Minister Kawasi Lakhma, however, said that Amit was resorting to these type of tactics to save his political existence. "Now, Amit Jogi has nothing. He wants to stay in politics by these tactics," he said.

