BJD, AIADMK and 8 other parties support BJP's Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

YSRCP and BJD are not allies of the NDA government at the Centre but have extended their support to Birla's candidature.

Published: 18th June 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

OM_Birla_BJP_MP

BJP MP Om Birla (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Om Birla is the NDA nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. The nomination of Birla a two-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan has been supported by ten political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will support the candidature of candidate Birla for the post.

The election is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

"BJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK and Apna Dal have given the notice to support Birla's candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. I have spoken to Congress leaders K Suresh and Gulab Nabi Azad. They have not signed till now but I think they would not oppose Birla's candidature," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters here.

YSRCP and BJD are not allies of the NDA government at the Centre but have extended their support to Birla's candidature. Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party have not given any confirmation to support the candidature of NDA candidate.

Birla, 57, was elected to Lok Sabha after winning elections from Kota parliamentary seat.

He defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota parliamentary seat in the recently concluded general election.

If elected, he will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha speaker.

Birla has been MLA from Rajasthan thrice and MP twice.

The development comes a day after the Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar was sworn in by the President and over 300 MPs took an oath during the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Previously, Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena was appointed Speaker in his first term in the Lok Sabha in the year 2002. Joshi succeeded Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi of the TDP, who was was appointed Speaker in his second term as MP and who died in a helicopter crash. (ANI)

 

