Home Nation

CBI registers criminal case against 'Lawyers Collectives', names Indira Jaising's husband

They said the FIR names Anand Grover, a trustee and director of the organisation, as an accused.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a criminal case against Mumbai-based NGO Lawyers Collective and named its president Anand Grover for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Grover is the husband of senior Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Indira Jaising.

According to the CBI, apart from allegedly violating FCRA rules, Grover and the NGO have been booked for criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust after receiving a Home Ministry report in this regard.

Apart from Grover, unknown office bearers and officials of the NGO, public servants and some other persons have also been named in the FIR registered by the CBI.

According to the complaint from the Home Ministry, the NGO, which was registered for undertaking social activities, had received Rs 32.39 crore from 2006-2007 to 2014-2015.

"The violation of the FCRA was noticed in 2010," the MHA complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that the response from Lawyers Collective was not satisfactory after a site inspection was carried out at their office premises in from January 19-23, 2016.

In November 2016, the MHA had cancelled the registration of the NGO under the FCRA and asked it to stop accepting funding from abroad. In 2017, the licence of the NGO was suspended.

Lawyers Collective was also slapped with a Supreme Court notice for the alleged violations in May this year.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies and to prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Grover CBI Lawyers Collective FCRA rules Indira Jaising

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp