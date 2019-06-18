Home Nation

Driver held on raping 10-year-old in UP

The girl was alone when the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place near Bhagwanpura village around 9 pm on Monday and raped her.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR:  A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver here, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Ravi Prakash Rai (30), had been arrested, they said.

The girl was alone when the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place near Bhagwanpura village around 9 pm on Monday and raped her, police said.

According to police, Ravi used to pick labourers from the gate of a labour colony near Bhagwanpur village for a fertiliser factory. He had come to the colony to drop the labourers Monday when he saw the girl and allegedly took her to an isolated place.

On hearing the alarm raised by the girl, villagers reached there and handed over the accused to police. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

The accused has been arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, POCSO and SC/ST Acts, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor raoe Crime against children Rape Uttar Pradesh POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp