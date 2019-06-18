Home Nation

'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to Jai Shri Ram during oath-taking

This comes after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur ended her oath taking ceremony with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan on Monday.

NEW DELHI: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was greeted with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' on Tuesday as he went on to take oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha here.

Owaisi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad constituency, immediately gave it back and said, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind" while concluding his oath.

Later, responding to opposition's gesture, Owaisi told ANI, "I think, it's good that they remember such things after seeing me. I hope they remember our constitution and the deaths of children in Muzaffarpur as well. I will keep an eye on them."

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) lone MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, raised 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans at the end of his oath-taking ceremony earlier today.

This comes after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur ended her oath taking ceremony with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan on Monday. Subsequently, every BJP member continued to raise slogans.

Moreover, chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' marked the oath-taking by minister Babual Supriyo, elected from Asansol in West Bengal, where the chanting of the slogan became a political issue during the recent elections.

The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started in the state after West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district earlier this month.

