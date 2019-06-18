Home Nation

NCST to convene meet on displacement of tribals

According to tribal rights activists claim around 30,000 people, who fled Chhattisgarh due to Maoist violence, are living in 248 settlements in the forests of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will convene a meeting to discuss the issue of alleged displacement of tribals from Chhattisgarh due to Maoist violence with the Union ministries of home and tribal affairs.

Besides the Union ministries, representatives from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra will be invited for the meeting that is likely to take place in June end or early next month, NCST Joint Secretary S K Rathore said.

“We discussed the matter at the 115th meeting of the commission held on June 4. The claim is that a lot of people from Chhattisgarh have gone to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra due to violence,” he said.
Some members of the commission opined that like Kashmiri Pandits fled Jammu and Kashmir due to violence, something like that happened in Chhattisgarh also because of Maoist violence and they wanted to seek ground reports from the four states, Rathore said.

“We have called for feedback from these states. We have to ascertain if it is true. If yes, how many such people have settled there and thereafter, we will take it up with the ministries of home and tribal affairs,” Rathore said.

TAGS
NCST Tribals

