Home Nation

Police-constable killed in Nashik road accident

The accident took place when two cars, one heading from Mumbai to Shirdi and another heading for Nashik collided.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NASHIK: A 35-year-old police constable was killed on the spot and two others were injured in a collision of two cars near Nashik in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at Devpur Phata on Sinnar- Shirdi road, about 35 km from here, police said.

Constable Ravindra Sampat Jadhav, the deceased, was attached to Wavi police station.

The accident took place when two cars, one heading from Mumbai to Shirdi and another heading for Nashik collided.

Two persons who were injured were admitted to hospitals in Sinnar and Nashik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road accident Police constable Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp