Police-constable killed in Nashik road accident

By PTI

NASHIK: A 35-year-old police constable was killed on the spot and two others were injured in a collision of two cars near Nashik in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at Devpur Phata on Sinnar- Shirdi road, about 35 km from here, police said.

Constable Ravindra Sampat Jadhav, the deceased, was attached to Wavi police station.

The accident took place when two cars, one heading from Mumbai to Shirdi and another heading for Nashik collided.

Two persons who were injured were admitted to hospitals in Sinnar and Nashik.