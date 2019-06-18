Soldier, two militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier and two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police sources said.

The soldier initially injured in the encounter between the security forces and militants in Waghama village, later succumbed. Two other soldiers have also been injured. They have been shifted to hospital, the sources added. The bodies of the slain militants were yet to be recovered.

Acting on a credible input about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

On Monday, an Army major was killed and another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with militants in the district's Achabal area.

A militant was also killed. Militants also targeted an Army patrol unit with a vehicle fitted with an improvised explosive device in Pulwama district Monday. Nine jawans and two civilians were injured in the blast. They are recuperating at a hospital.

The site of the blast was 27 km from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber in February in which 40 jawans were killed.

(With inputs from IANS)