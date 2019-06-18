Home Nation

Top officials told to travel on trains frequently to get first-hand info from passengers

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav's order came in the wake of poor quality of food served in India's first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express.

Published: 18th June 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to get first-hand information from railway passengers, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has asked all General Managers and other senior officials to travel by trains frequently.

In a letter written to all the General Managers on June 13, Yadav told them to file reports on the services provided by railways.

His order came in the wake of poor quality of food served in India's first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express.

In his letter, Yadav said: "Travelling by trains is an opportunity to gain a first hand insight on the actual conditions in respect of our services.

"This alone can provide us 'moments of truth' with our passengers and customers and equip us with invaluable knowledge to continuously innovate and improve (our) services."

Besides travelling by trains on their official tours, the General Managers, Divisional Rail Managers and unit heads were also told to inspect the condition of coaches and interact with passengers.

"A part of the inspection note of the officers must invariably contain a report on the conditions of such facilities and quality of services on trains involving bio-toilets and catering," he said.

He said he expected feedback from all senior officers including corrective action taken. The railways have faced flak over poor quality of food as well as choking bio-toilets.

 

