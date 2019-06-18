Home Nation

Twitter suspends pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account

Pannun is the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based separatist organisation. 

Published: 18th June 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

SFJ legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

SFJ legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Micro-blogging site Twitter has suspended pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account following a complaint by the Indian government.

Pannun is the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based separatist organisation. According to reports, Pannun's account was suspended after a complaint by Sikh community claiming that Pannun is radicalising Sikh youth with the help of illegal immigrants in the US and Canada.

Known for his hate campaign against India, Pannun had recently posted a video message threatening Punjab Police for the state government's steps against the so-called Referendum 2020- a pro-Khalistani movement.

Last year, the SFJ had announced that it would hold "Kartarpur Sahib Convention - 2019" in Pakistan for anti-India propaganda in November 2019 during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group, is running a secessionist campaign at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for the liberation of Punjab from India. The outfit is trying to brainwash the novice youth in its anti-India propaganda.

At that time, Pannun said that the outfit would open a voter registration counter from Kartarpur Sahib on Pakistan side in November 2019 when several Sikhs from more than 30 countries will be visiting the Gurdwara. SFJ through its office in Lahore plans to coordinate the registration of voters.

UK police arrested him in 2000, when he was entering England via Germany while returning from Pakistan after receiving terror training.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison as he was associated with "proscribed" organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Khalistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp