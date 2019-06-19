BJP MP Om Birla unanimously elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi praises colleague

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan MP Om Birla was on Wednesday chosen as speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The motion to choose Birla as the speaker was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also Leader of the House, and passed by a voice vote.

"That Shri Om Birla, a member of the is House, be chosen as the Speaker of the this House," read the motion. The motion was seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the House and heaped praises on Om Birla. He even personally escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair.

PM Modi said, "It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well."

Rajasthan MP Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha speaker on 19 June 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

"I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota, a place that is mini-India, land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then without a break," said PM Modi.

A similar motion was moved by Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, which was supported by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Congress and the DMK had moved notices for a similar motion.

But the notices were issued after 12 noon Tuesday, the deadline.

As a special case, pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar allowed the motions to be moved.

Birla, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014, was again elected this year from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat.

