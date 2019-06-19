Home Nation

BJP MP Parvesh Verma questions 'mushrooming' of Mosques on government land

Varma questioned Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as to why the mosques and graveyards were being given a free run to be constructed on government land.

Published: 19th June 2019

Parvesh_Verma_BJP

Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Wednesday, has complained about the mushrooming of mosques on government land in the city and demanded their removal.

"I have written to the LG and requested him to make a committee and make the local district magistrate the chairman of these committees in each district. There should be an enquiry into why temples and Gurudwaras are made on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted land and according to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms but why are mosques being made on government land?" he said.

Varma questioned the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as to why the mosques and graveyards were being given a free run to be constructed on government land.

"Who is giving permission to them to make these structures on government land? Whenever elections come in Delhi, the season of making mosques starts in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has been a Chief Minister of Delhi for the last four years and Sheila Dikshit was Chief Minister for 15 years," he said.

"How are Mosques given a free run to be made on Delhi government land and roads? Not only mosques but graveyards are also being made on government land. In Uttam Nagar, a graveyard is being made in Vipin Garden," he added.

On the issue of disruption in vehicular movement due to the construction of unauthorized mosques in some areas, Verma said, "If unauthorized mosques are made, then they encroach on the roads in the area and disrupt traffic movements there. They should be removed from such places. I will meet the LG and take this matter up with him to its logical end."

