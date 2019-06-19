Home Nation

Centre to scrap minimum education rule for getting driving license

According to the present Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, a transport vehicle driver needs to have passed class 8.

Published: 19th June 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a bid to benefit skilled persons from economically backward sections, has decided to do away with the minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle.

Currently, for a person to drive a transport vehicle, one has to be Class VIII pass. “In many parts of the country, there are people who have not received formal education but are literate and skilled. To benefit these persons, the decision to do away with this clause was taken,” a ministry official said.

The move comes weeks after the Haryana government, in a meeting, requested the ministry to relax the educational qualifications for drivers from the economically backward Mewat region. The population of this region is substantially dependent on low-income jobs like driving for livelihood.

“The Haryana government had submitted a petition that many people of Mewat had the required skill but not the educational qualification and were finding it difficult to obtain driving licences,” the official. The ministry felt that driving competence was more important than education for obtaining driving licences.

Job opportunities
According to the ministry, the move will open up job opportunities and will help  bridge the shortage of 22 lakh drivers in transport and logistics sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways driving license
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp