DD India to be available in Bangladesh, South Korea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to give a boost to India-Bangladesh cooperation, the Centre has decided to make available DD India in Bangladesh and it will show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on Doordarshan Free Dish in India.

An MoU between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV) was signed on May 7.“We have decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the DD Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan in our country. At the same time, DD India would be made available in Bangladesh,” said I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.The decision would help strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Centre has also approved a proposal from the Prasar Bharati for making available KBS World, an English 24x7 channel of the government of the Republic of South Korea on DD Free Dish for Indian viewers. People of Korea would also be able to view DD India.

In another development in which the I&B Ministry had issued an advisory on children’s dance shows, Javadekar said the move was ‘well received’ from different quarters, including psychologists and choreographers. He added they have hailed it as a ‘good decision’. The advisory said channels should refrain from showing children in ‘indecent’, ‘suggestive’ and ‘inappropriate manner’ in dance reality shows and other such programmes.