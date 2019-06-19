Father, son electrocuted to death in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BANDA: Two members of a family were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire that fell on their house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said Wednesday.

Pappu Khan (47) and his son, Safiq (17), were sleeping outside their house in Badegaon village when the overhead wire fell on their house late on Tuesday night, Naraini Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta said.

The two died on the spot, while five others received minor burns. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.