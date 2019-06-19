Home Nation

Journalist dies of burns a few hours after he allegedly set afire official in Madhya Pradesh

A journalist Chakresh Jain, who worked for a Hindi daily died after sustaining 90% burns under mysterious manner in Shahgarh town of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

His brother Rajkumar Jain, however, alleged that his brother told him that he was set ablaze by additional agriculture extension officer Aman Chowdhary and another man.

Importantly, just a few hours before Jain was found with severe burns inside a hut, he had allegedly set afire the assistant agriculture extension officer Aman Chowdhary at latter’s house.

Chowdhary, who sustained 30% burns, stated before the magistrate at the hospital that it was journalist Chakresh Jain, who came to his house in the morning and set him ablaze. Chowdhary is presently under treatment at the hospital.

Chowdhary and Jain were involved in a legal dispute, as two years back, a case under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act was registered against Jain on Chowdhary’s complaint. The case is in the final stages of hearing.

According to Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi, as per the statements were given by Chowdhary, the journalist Chakresh Jain reached his house in the morning at around 8 am-8.30 am for talking about the case lodged against him two years back on Chowdhary’s complaint.

When Jain reached Chowdhary’s house, the latter was reading a newspaper. Jain poured petrol and set Chowdhary afire, before fleeing from the spot.

Nearly five hours later, Jain was himself found badly burnt by his brother inside a hut. Jain was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Jain’s brother Rajkumar Jain alias Raju, however, alleged that his brother told him that he was burnt by two men, including Aman Chowdhary. He also alleged that his brother was alive when he was brought to the hospital, but his dying declaration wasn’t recorded.

Jain’s brother Rajkumar also uploaded on social media the video of him talking to badly burnt brother inside a hut.

Significantly, a distance of two kilometres separates the two spots – where Chowdhary was allegedly set ablaze by Jain and Jain was found badly burnt nearly five hours later.

“Both the incidents are being probed by the police and the two matters have so far been registered under Section 174 of CrPc. Teams of forensic experts have collected samples from both spots and probe is underway,” said Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi.

