Home Nation

'Kasab' bridge collapse: No contract for ‘tainted’ firm, says CM Fadnavis

While 7 lives were lost in the mishap and 33 others were injured, a retired chief engineer, an executive engineer and an assistant engineer were arrested.

Published: 19th June 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kasab-Bridge-Collapse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits an injured victim of the bridge collapse on 15 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a written reply to a question in state assembly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday refuted claims that DD Desai, the company that was found to be at fault in the 'Kasab' bridge collapse incident, was given new contracts for bridge repairs.

The CM also reiterated that of the 29 bridges in the city that are in a dilapidated condition, eight have already been demolished, 13 have been closed for traffic while work is on in eight of them.

The foot-overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which was known as the Himalaya Bridge, had collapsed on March 14 just days after the corporation received structural audit report that had declared it fit.

While 7 lives were lost in the mishap and 33 others were injured, a retired chief engineer, an executive engineer and an assistant engineer were arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasab bridge collapse Mumbai bridge collapse
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp