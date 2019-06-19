Mumbai police may seek Kerala cops' help in probe against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police here said Wednesday that they are likely to seek help of their counterparts in Kerala during the investigation in a case of rape and cheating against the son of the CPM secretary in the southern state.

In an embarrassment to the ruling CPM in Kerala, Mumbai police registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight-year-old son from him.

"We are investigating the case thoroughly and also verifying claims made by the victim in her complaint," said Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

READ| Sexual harassment charge against Kodiyeri’s son puts CPM in a spot

During the investigation, Mumbai police are likely to seek the help of their counterparts in Kerala, another police official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, Binoy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Pasalwad said.

The complainant had got acquainted with Binoy some years ago when she used to work as a bar dancer in Dubai, he said. Binoy frequently visited the dance bar and the woman got into a relationship with him, the officer added.

She was asked to quit her job by Binoy, who had promised to marry her, he said.