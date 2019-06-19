Home Nation

Mumbai police may seek Kerala cops' help in probe against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son

Mumbai police registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 19th June 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Binoy Kodiyeri (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police here said Wednesday that they are likely to seek help of their counterparts in Kerala during the investigation in a case of rape and cheating against the son of the CPM secretary in the southern state.

In an embarrassment to the ruling CPM in Kerala, Mumbai police registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight-year-old son from him.

"We are investigating the case thoroughly and also verifying claims made by the victim in her complaint," said Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

READ| Sexual harassment charge against Kodiyeri’s son puts CPM in a spot

During the investigation, Mumbai police are likely to seek the help of their counterparts in Kerala, another police official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, Binoy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Pasalwad said.

The complainant had got acquainted with Binoy some years ago when she used to work as a bar dancer in Dubai, he said. Binoy frequently visited the dance bar and the woman got into a relationship with him, the officer added.

She was asked to quit her job by Binoy, who had promised to marry her, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp