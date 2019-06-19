Home Nation

Narendra Dabholkar murder: CBI again seeks advocate Sanjeev Punalekar's custody to quiz him

Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, arrested by the CBI on May 25 in connection with the case, are currently in judicial custody.

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The CBI Wednesday again sought the custody of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's killing case, saying that he needs to be questioned in connection with some material retrieved from gadgets seized during the probe in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the plea before the court of additional sessions judge (special judge) R M Pande here through its special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi.

The court is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday.

The bail plea of Punalekar is also being heard in the same court.

Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, arrested by the CBI on May 25 in connection with the case, are currently in judicial custody.

The agency had moved the court on June 4, seeking their further custody but the plea was dismissed.

"On the basis of some documents and material retrieved from electronic gadgets recovered from Punalekar's office, we need to cross-question him and for that his CBI custody is needed," an official from the central probe agency said in the plea Wednesday.

Punalekar is accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooters of Dabholkar, to destroy the firearms used in the commission of the crime.

Bhave is accused of helping the shooters conduct a recce of the area before executing the killing and also helping the assailants escape after the incident.

Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar bridge here on August 20, 2013.

