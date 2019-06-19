Home Nation

Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik backs 'one nation, one election' idea

The BJD will fully support the idea of 'one nation, one election'," Patnaik said, adding there has to be a "give and take" attitude in the larger interest of the country.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday extended full support to the idea of 'one nation, one election', saying frequent polls affect the pace of development and also "rock the spirit of cooperative federalism".

At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Patnaik, who is also the BJD president, strongly advocated a re-look into the Land Acquisition Act and the Forest Conservation Act.

The prime minister Wednesday met leaders of various political parties having representation in Parliament to explore possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together amid no show by various opposition parties.

"Frequent elections affect the pace of development and also rock the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The BJD will fully support the idea of 'one nation, one election'," Patnaik said, adding there has to be a "give and take" attitude in the larger interest of the country.

According to a BJD communique issued here, the Odisha chief minister, who has been demanding special category status for the state, demanded that natural disaster may be considered a criterion for special focus on states.

Noting that no country has ever progressed without empowering half of its population, Patnaik said, "The BJD will extend complete support to Women's Reservation both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

" On development of 'aspirational districts', he said the Centre should focus on macro issues like tele-density, banking network and railway reach.

"Micro issues may be left to the state to focus on with support from the Centre," Patnaik said.

Asserting that land acquisition laws should facilitate society's welfare and the country's growth, the Odisha chief minister said, "We have to have a relook at the 2013 Act, especially from the point of view of railway and road infrastructure development.

" He also opined that there is a need to relook into the Forest Conservation Act as environment protection and economic growth has to complement each other.

Central and state public sector undertakings should be treated on an equal footing for statutory requirements.

On the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration, Patnaik said he had earlier suggested the country to consider including the uniquely Indian idea of 'non-violence' or 'ahimsa', in the preamble of India's Constitution.

"This will ensure that future generations, not just of Indians but people around the world will be reminded of the profound truth of this (Ahimsa) principle," he said.

Patnaik said his party, has always been supportive to any action taken in the interest of the country and its people and will continue to do so in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD Simultenous Polls One Nation One Poll PM Modi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp